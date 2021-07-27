Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.64 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,711 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

