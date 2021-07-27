Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,309 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after buying an additional 1,555,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,152,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after buying an additional 367,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,834,000 after buying an additional 276,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 232,175 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.