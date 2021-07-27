Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,958 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO opened at $228.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $162.88 and a one year high of $242.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.47.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

