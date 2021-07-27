Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock opened at C$18.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.37.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.