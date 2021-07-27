Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Trading Up 5.2%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.42. 106,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 959,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUYA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $1,878,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $20,002,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $89,683,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

