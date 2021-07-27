Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.160–0.130 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.16)-($0.13) EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $398.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.38.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

