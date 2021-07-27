Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Twitter reported sales of $936.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

TWTR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 408,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,725,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

