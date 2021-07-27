Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.14.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

