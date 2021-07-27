UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Guru Index ETF worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GURU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $756,000.

Get Global X Guru Index ETF alerts:

GURU opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.11. Global X Guru Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $49.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GURU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.