UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 727.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 45,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at $319,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 85.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRTH opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTH. Cowen started coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Priority Technology Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.