ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires £20,520 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,520 ($26,809.51).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 107,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

On Monday, July 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 46,283 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,304 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Shares of ULS Technology stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.05. ULS Technology plc has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of £48.65 million and a PE ratio of 2.80.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

