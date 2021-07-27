Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $255.00 at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNP. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

