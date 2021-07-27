uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.54 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%.

Shares of QURE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

