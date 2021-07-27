uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%.

Shares of QURE opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QURE. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on uniQure from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

