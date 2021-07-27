United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 136,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,239,301 shares.The stock last traded at $191.60 and had previously closed at $209.86.

The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $245.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.49. The stock has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.