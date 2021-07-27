UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke Sells 7,000 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $413.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.35. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,701,000 after buying an additional 388,682 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

