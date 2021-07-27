Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.460-$12.160 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $11.46-12.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

