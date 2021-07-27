Universal Insurance (UVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Universal Insurance has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $418.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.11%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

