Universal Logistics (ULH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Universal Logistics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of ULH stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $594.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $27.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

ULH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.