Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPIN stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Universal Power Industry has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Universal Power Industry

Universal Power Industry Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of offshore programming. It focuses on the development, investment, and acquisition of assets within the retail, wholesale, and technology sector. The company was founded by Tamara Semenova on June 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

