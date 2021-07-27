Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UPIN stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Universal Power Industry has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Universal Power Industry
