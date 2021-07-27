Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URBN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

URBN stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 17,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,250. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,244 shares of company stock worth $2,369,747. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

