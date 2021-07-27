Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

DGX stock opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

