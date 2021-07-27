Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lyft were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

