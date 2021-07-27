Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.90 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

