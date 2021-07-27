Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.98 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PG&E were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

