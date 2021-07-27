Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avantor were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.18. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

