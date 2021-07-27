Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.55% of Vail Resorts worth $534,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $314.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.62 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

