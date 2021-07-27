Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.60 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.60 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

VMI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $229.77 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 31.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

