Valmont Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

VMI opened at $229.77 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $117.36 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

