Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,795 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.17% of Valvoline worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after buying an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after buying an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,256,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

