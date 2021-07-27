Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

