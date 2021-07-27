Varex Imaging (VREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 0.150-0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.15-0.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VREX opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

