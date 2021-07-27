Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 449.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.24% of Varonis Systems worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

VRNS opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.70. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

