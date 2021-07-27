Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vector Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VGR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.91%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

