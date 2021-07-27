Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on August 11th

Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VEN2 stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.43 million and a PE ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.14. Ventus 2 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

