Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ventus VCT stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Tuesday. Ventus VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.64.

Ventus VCT Company Profile

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

