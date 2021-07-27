Ventus VCT plc (VEND) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VEND stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. Ventus VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.64.
Ventus VCT Company Profile
