Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

VCYT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.98. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $5,977,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 85,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $160,015,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

