Verasity 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.41 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $46.63 million and $13.41 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00242047 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,071,050,795 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

