Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of VSTM opened at $3.32 on Friday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $570.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 166.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Verastem by 39.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

