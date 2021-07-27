VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VER. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

