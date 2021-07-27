Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Verint Systems worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

