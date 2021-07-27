Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,927 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.