Verition Fund Management LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $18,107,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,481,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.63. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.