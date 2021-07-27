Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to announce $111.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.67 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $79.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $484.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.77 million to $520.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $540.41 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -129.57 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

