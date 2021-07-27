Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director David L. Phillips Sells 72,172 Shares of Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VTNR opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $444.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

