Viacoin Price Up 27.9% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and $203,147.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00340857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

