VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.820-1.870 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VICI opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

