Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 328,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,170,113 shares.The stock last traded at $15.85 and had previously closed at $16.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

