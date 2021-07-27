Virtu Financial LLC Buys 2,041 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 76.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $333.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.75 and a 1 year high of $333.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

